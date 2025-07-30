A naturopathic doctor's longevity advice

Dr. Renee Young, a Yale-trained naturopath is a medical-investigative force of nature who, at 50, is now fully practicing the detailed and complex longevity gospel she preaches.

In this fast-moving 35-minute interview, Dr. Young offers a portrait of what your life would be like if she had a say in helping you age with strength for as many years as possible. She’d also probably catch that worrisome biomarker on the esoteric metabolic panel you currently don’t even know exists.

Below are the time-marked highlights to my in-depth interview with Dr. Young on remaining as biologically youthful as possible through valuable habits, rituals…and a few obscure blood and urine tests. I hope you enjoy it.

Time-coded highlights — Dr. Renee Young, Naturopathic force of nature

01:25 — What’s a naturopath? How is naturopathy different than what your PCP does?

03:10 — What a naturopath offers that your insurance-provided doctor can’t.

04:30 — “One of the questions always in my mind is, ‘What will this person meet their demise from?’”

05:24 — Component’s of Dr. Young’s “executive wellness” check.

06:10 — The NutrEval comprehensive metabolic/nutritional test, and why Dr. Young recommends it.

06:56 — Polygenic risk scores and genetic testing.

07:55 — Paul’s surprising NutrEval results and what they reveal about how much your annual insurance-provided physical doesn’t uncover about the state of your health.

11:10 — Medicine’s marketing problem.

12:26 — “How much healthcare do you want to consume?”

18:00 — The curious doctor.

19:05 — How to keep up with the explosion of longevity information and misinformation.

20:10 — “Ask yourself hard questions.”

21:15 — The Big Three aging processes to know and understand.

23:32 — Investigating your own healthcare.

25:55 — Next-level diagnostic tests.

27:00 — The five pillars of aging.

28:07 — Wellness as a series of rituals: yearly, monthly, weekly and daily.

30:38 — Intermittent fasting! (One of Dr. Young’s favorite topics.)

33:42 — The major benefits of assessing and knowing your biological age.

