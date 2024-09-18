Aging is the only shared human experience that we spend tens of billions of dollars a year to deny, ignore, reverse or hide. It’s not working — not even for Bryan Johnson. Here’s what does work: Learning to age with strength, in all the ways that help you build a healthy, gratifying and interconnected life after 50. By which I mean not only aging with physical strength but also with mental, emotional, nutritional and habitual (or what I call ritual) strength, as well as strength through community.

In this stack, I’ll use my background as a Pulitzer-nominated New York Times investigative reporter to explore how to age with strength in all these important ways. Why? Because in my fifties, though I feel much younger, I’m now on a daily quest to age, with strength, as a man, father, professional, athlete, sport shooter, creative explorer and occasional guinea pig. I’ll explore the trendy, conventional and experimental hacks to aging strong and tell you what I learn.

In my video podcast, I’ll interview everyone from the bestselling longevity experts to 90-year-old SoCal surfers, boundary-breaking filmmakers, tolerable nutrition freaks, legendary jazz bassists, Ivy-league-educated gun-range masters, business-owning single moms, Stanford neuroscientists, prison psychotherapists and other people you’ve probably never heard of. And Sam Harris, if he’ll let me. I’ll venture well beyond the physical side of aging strong, to ask all the in-between questions each of us needs to answer to live not just longer but healthier and vigorously into our 90s and beyond. Because, with all due respect, screw the AARP.

If this offer of an intelligent, discriminating, often fascinating and never boring exploration of aging with strength appeals to you, subscribe to this stack and to the video podcast to follow.

Or, to quote the original Terminator film, “Come with me if you want to live.”