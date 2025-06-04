Takeaways:

New Harvard research shows a significant connection between drinking coffee in midlife and reaching age 70 in good all-around health

Tea drinkers didn’t get the same benefit, and soda drinkers tended to age worse

The media covered the obvious news but failed to explore the spit-out-your-coffee (not tea) “healthy aging” finding this study noted only in passing

New research from Harvard and the University of Toronto suggests a definitive association between coffee drinking in midlife and reaching age 70 in good health and free of chronic disease.

The study concluded that the people whom it studied — 47,000 nurses, all women, mostly white — who reached age 70 in good health (see below for what that means, exactly) consumed significantly more caffeine than their less-healthy peers during midlife, which the study defined as between ages 45 and 60.

These findings are notable because they’re based on a longitudinal study (which has not yet been peer reviewed or published), meaning it examined data from these American nurses over a significant time period: three decades, from 1984 to 2016.

Major media reported this coffee-longevity association this week.

But, similar to an earlier Harvard study I wrote about in March, the entire mediascape failed — again — to highlight the most surprising finding, which the study itself glossed over. It’s not about coffee or tea.