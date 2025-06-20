AGING with STRENGTH

AGING with STRENGTH

Rebecca Weston
7d

I live in Spain and have no idea if there is wifi in the cafes in my town of 6500-- because every time I'm in one, people are either chatting with others or reading the physical newspaper. A time warp indeed!

Marilyn
7d

The brisk walking study a great idea with two caveats; balance and a sidewalk with zero unevenness, either of which could put a quick end to the walk.

