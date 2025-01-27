AGING with STRENGTH

AGING with STRENGTH

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Grundmann's avatar
Mark Grundmann
Jan 27

Jiffy Pop on the Stove

Green Army Men torture

Oui magazine

most prized possession - First Walkman

How to find songs on an 8 track

Bo Derek - "10"

School Cheese

Banana Seats and Kick-back gears

Cards in the spokes

You know what a clothespin is and how to use it

TAB cola

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steven Rider's avatar
Steven Rider
Apr 2

Hey! Sabrina was the hottest of Charlie’s Angels. If that makes me weird I don’t want to be normal

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul von Zielbauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture