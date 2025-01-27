Please enjoy this brief interlude to regular AGING with STRENGTH programming for a quick ten-speed-bike ride down memory lane.

You understand old peoples’ references to Rudolph Valentino.

You used rabbit ears on that same TV set.

You watched “ Thunderbirds ” on a television set.

You know who Bob Barker and Peter Jennings are.

You were a teenager when mountain bikes were invented.

Your grandmother referred to phone numbers with mnemonics like "Springfield 26873."

You had a high school classmate who wrote a story in English class about a kid who shoots up a school, and it wasn't a big deal.

….and also had a perm.

You used hydrogen peroxide as a hair product….

You can write a check and address an envelope without asking for help.

You remember playing Pong without irony.

You or a friend owned a car with a choke.

You've gone to a drugstore to develop photographs.

You remember when everyone carried suitcases.

You still use the word Rolodex.

Share

You and your friends walked to elementary school without parents.

You remember seeing a middle-aged colleague brushing his teeth after lunch in the office bathroom and thinking, “Weirdo.”

You grew up with toys actually made from wood, like in the Christmas cartoons.

You know what “Breaker 1-9” means and remember the chorus to “Convoy.”

You would have killed to own a Trans-Am with an eagle on the hood.

Some small part of you still feels a little bad walking down the sidewalk staring at your phone.

“Queer” still feels like a slur, but you have fond memories of playing "smear the queer."

You had a friend who thought Sabrina was the hottest Charlie’s Angel.

”OP" stood for an aspirational brand of surf wear, not the person who starts an internet thread.

You paid your high school classmate 50 bucks and a case of beer to tune up your car engine. And he could.

Your mom had no idea where you were for hours at a time, when you were 7.

You've heard an actual dial tone through a telephone handset.

You know what Starsky shoes are and why they were cool.

“588-2300" and “867-5309” still make you involuntarily break into song.

You brought peanuts in your school lunch and didn’t get in trouble.

You remember when microwave ovens and Teflon hit the market.

You remember curbs littered with soda can pull tabs.

“Canon,” “Barnaby Jones,” “Ironside” and “McCloud” seemed like plausible TV crime dramas.

You miss the smell of burning leaves in October.

You can name four or more Patrick Swayze movies off the top of your head.

You had a mullet and it was cool.

Fanny packs and Rollerblades. ‘Nuff said.

Ricky Schroeder, Barbara Eden, Heather Locklear and Spicoli meant something to you.

You’ve owned a phonebook.

The overhead music at the grocery store is from your 20s.

Your first car would be worth more now than when you bought it.

You remember the euphoria of finding a $10 bill.

You've seen a movie at drive-in theater.

You've read porn.

You know what “flash cubes” are.

Your parents owned a VW camper because it was affordable.

You’ve eaten a “tv dinner” for dinner.

You had a drawer just for leg warmers. Share

You learned to tell time on an analog clock before you were a teenager.

You owned a pager.

You’ve seen Earth, Wind & Fire.

Lean Cuisine was considered health food.

You’ve stretched a phone cord into another room, for privacy.

You know what “Ma Bell” and the “Baby Bells” were.

You’d rather go back to answering machines.

You’ve chased a mosquito fogger on your bike, to your parents’ amusement.

You wish college kids weren’t such wusses.

You wanted to be on “The Gong Show.”

You know Lynda Carter spells her name with a y.

You remember gas prices advertised in cents.

You never questioned why Dick Van Dyke and his TV wife Laura slept in separate beds.

You weren’t sure, when smoking in bars and restaurants was banned, whether it was a good idea.

Your first email address was on AOL.

You or one of your friends owned an 8-track.

You remember where you were the first time you heard “My Sharona.”