AGING with STRENGTH

AGING with STRENGTH

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel Riggs's avatar
Rachel Riggs
7h

Thank you for this illuminating interview! It took me 12 years to finally get a diagnosis—and I was the one who had to lead the way. Like so many in the complex chronic illness community, I navigated a maze of specialists, often out of network or cash-pay, traveling across the country and spending over $500k in the process. If I were starting over today, I truly believe I’d have a near-instant diagnosis and a fraction of the financial and emotional toll. No matter how you feel about AI, it’s undeniably revolutionizing healthcare—and for patients like us, that’s a game changer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul von Zielbauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture