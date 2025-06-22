Anne Marie Chaker: 50-yr-old bodybuilder

Not many professional bodybuilders start in their late forties. Fewer do it after overcoming a drinking problem. Almost none started out as a newspaper journalist — trust me on that one.
Anne Marie Chaker is that rara avis who overcame a large amount of personal adversity to inadvertently reinvent herself, a story is captured in her just-published book, “Lift.”
In this 18-minute conversation, Chaker reveals the road she traveled to become not only physically strong but also a more powerful person, and the many different ways in which her muscle-building lifestyle helped turned her life around.
Time-stamped highlights:
0:51 — “I remember being in the car, craving a drink,” and how a chance meeting with another hockey mom motivated Chaker to stop ignoring nutrition and start working out in a gym.
02:15 — How Chaker’s 2020 first-person essay in The Wall Street Journal, titled, “I never thought I’d write this: I’m a female bodybuilder,” launched the idea for “Lift.”
03:15 — “I just didn’t feel like I needed the booze anymore.” And, “I performed at my best when I was well fed, when I was strong.”
05:02 — Going from “meh” to “You look good, girl!”
05:29 — “Aging Beastfully”: What it means and how you know if you are.
08:15 — Flexing, or not, in the gym mirror: “I would love to have the balls to strut across the room — a woman — in a double-bicep pose.”
11:50 — Chaker’s journey from muscle building to professional bodybuilding.
13:28 — Chaker’s food and eating regime: A fridge full of salad and all the protein under the sun.
15:33 — How people new to weightlifting and working out can build muscle, at home or the gym.
16:43 — Chaker’s home gym set up: Some weights, a bench and some bands. “If you have a body, you have a gym.”
17:15 — Chaker’s frustration with fitness gadgetry. “They make it way more complicated than it has to be.”
If you learned something useful from this AGING with STRENGTH conversation, consider supporting my work through a paid subscription. It helps pay the bills.
Share this post