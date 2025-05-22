Drinking less after 50: a frank conversation

Update, June 29, 2025: Turns out that simply talking about the goal of drinking less helps effectuate actually drinking less. Since I first recorded this conversation with Wendy Bounds, and certainly in the several weeks since publishing it, I drink noticeably less, which is to say less often, than at anytime since the pandemic.

Original post:

Earlier this year, I began talking with Gwendolyn Bounds, who is just a terrific explorer, journalist, author and human, after being introduced (remotely, as we live on separate coasts) by a mutual friend. Over the course of a couple phone conversations to explore our respective interests in all the ways to be better in this world, we quickly learned that we were both on individual quests to drink less.

As we talked about our very different alcohol origin stories and strategies for winding down our respective drinking habits over time, we stumbled upon two ideas:

An unvarnished, candid and unselfconscious conversation about drinking less is something we should record, not because we know more or better but because our struggles and strategies may be helpful to others also trying to drink less. Though Wendy and I have yet to meet in person, having a “non-drinking buddy,” as she aptly calls me in this recorded conversation, is a good thing.

There’s a third idea, and it’s mine only.

It’s that Wendy has been rather more successful and with setting her “drinking less” goals and achieving them than I have. We’ve each developed some tactics and mindsets that mitigate the urge to drink once the clock strikes a certain hour (and even that hour is different for her and me).

the Cheetos Protocol : If don’t want to consume it, don’t keep it in the house

put out visual cues that remind you why you don’t want to drink

sip your drink more slowly and parsimoniously

And many others.

For me, drinking has never been a problem, but it had become a very cozy, enjoyable and, honestly, lazy habit. One that exists at cross purposes to what I want to achieve in aging with strength for the remainder of this one life.

Wendy, now a New Yorker, is originally from the South. I grew up in the steamy and frozen Midwest (those are my only two memories) but have now lived in California for almost as long. You will not be surprised to learn how differently our drinking was and remains today. But on the idea that we can never have too many non-drinking buddies, I hope you’ll listen to our 33-minute conversation and tell us what you think — about anything — in the comments.