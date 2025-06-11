Dr. Annie Fenn: Brain healthy food habits

There’s not many 43-minute podcasts you really need to hear. This is one of them. Annie Fenn offers a masterclass in creating a nutritional foundation for maximal brain health and muscle building in midlife and beyond. I learned a lot during our conversation, and I’m pretty sure you will, too.

No more lunch meat or salted nuts, for instance.

Leave a comment

Annie Fenn, MD is the author of, ”The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food,” a science-based cookbook for the brain. You may be familiar with her incredibly substantive, fact-packed Substack, Brain Health Kitchen. Annie, who’s a board-certified OB-GYN, is also a trained chef, making her advice about nutrition and brain health essential for building a strategy to maintain superior cognitive function throughout life.

Share

How to build brain healthy eating habits:

01:25 — ”What you eat at midlife seems to be particularly predictive of whether you become vulnerable to one of these neurodegenerative diseases.”

02:08 — “Most of the dementia that people get has a very strong dietary link. That’s why what you do at midlife is so incredibly important.”

04:45 — How “food environments” create better nutrition habits.

05:15 — “Unless you address your food environment, I don’t think it’s really possible to make meaningful change.”

06:23 — ”What’s your brain health mindset?” (Figure out what really motivates you to alter entrenched eating habits.)

07:45 — Building “your own brain-food pyramid.”

09:11 — The building blocks of the Mediterranean Diet: “peasant food.”

11:48 — Making beans and legumes a bigger part of your brain-healthy eating habits.

17:01 — How to go from a bad food environment to a healthy food environment.

19:31 — Vegetarian and vegan diets.

become a paying subscriber

21:27 — Eggs, cardiovascular risk and nutritional cholesterol vs. blood cholesterol.

24:57 — Defining what is and isn’t “processed meat;” how bad is lunch meat, really?

26:35 — Processed meat and “AGEs”: a recipe for inflammation and brain aging.

27:39 — How to cook meat to minimize AGEs — advanced glycation end products — and the aging-related problems they are associated with.

31:35 — Protein for people over 40; the relationship between protein and dementia.

33:40 — “Strength training is mandatory for women,” especially after their late 30s.

36:00 — Is there a gender divide in nutrition for people over 50?

37:20 — Getting strong and eating enough protein in perimenopause to ward off pre-diabetes, muscle loss and other potential issues.

38:20 — Sugary drinks: a metabolic and brain health disaster.

40:45 — Annie’s Top 3 takeaways for eating healthy after 50.

Share AGING with STRENGTH