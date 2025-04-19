AGING with STRENGTH

AGING with STRENGTH

Home
Podcast
Chat
#WorkoutWednesday videos
Archive
About

3- minute #WorkoutWednesday videos

#WorkoutWednesday is a series of 3-minute workouts that you can do at home, in street clothes, with minimal equipment, to strengthen your core and move your body. Because bodies were meant to move.

Paid subscribers have universal instant access to the entire #WorkoutWednesday series (as well as forthcoming new short videos with more intense #IronGeezer gym workouts).

If you want more of these videos more often than weekly, leave me a message. Your comments can help direct the type and frequency of #WorkoutWednesday videos.

Leave a comment

AGING with STRENGTH is a growing community of more than 14,000 people from all 50 U.S. states and 115 countries. Sign up for the 3-minute workout videos, stay for the high-quality journalism and investigative reporting.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Paul von Zielbauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture