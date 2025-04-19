3- minute #WorkoutWednesday videos

#WorkoutWednesday is a series of 3-minute workouts that you can do at home, in street clothes, with minimal equipment, to strengthen your core and move your body. Because bodies were meant to move.

Paid subscribers have universal instant access to the entire #WorkoutWednesday series (as well as forthcoming new short videos with more intense #IronGeezer gym workouts).

If you want more of these videos more often than weekly, leave me a message. Your comments can help direct the type and frequency of #WorkoutWednesday videos.

