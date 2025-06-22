AGING with STRENGTH

AGING with STRENGTH

Anne Marie Chaker: 50-yr-old bodybuilder
How a hockey mom who craved that next drink became a professional musclewoman.
  
Paul von Zielbauer
 and 
Anne Marie Chaker
3
17:52
Why women don't flex: 4 Friday thoughts
Plus: walking faster slows aging? | NYT's "creativity challenge" | CBD gummies in Vienna
  
Paul von Zielbauer
4
"Longevity chiselers": 4 Friday thoughts
Super agers | advice on a 3-generation European vacation | 2 upcoming podcasts
  
Paul von Zielbauer
2
Dr. Annie Fenn: Brain healthy food habits
Listen now | Actionable food and nutrition intelligence from an expert on cognitive and physical strength after 50.
  
Paul von Zielbauer
 and 
Annie Fenn, MD
26
43:15
I'm not old, I'm just aging: 4 Friday thoughts
Likewise, I'm not Paul, 58. I'm Paul 5.8.
  
Paul von Zielbauer
23
Harvard study: Coffee, not tea, for longevity
New Harvard research suggests the bean > the leaf — but with another sobering twist.
  
Paul von Zielbauer
2

May 2025

I got called old on the internet & other notes
Dan Harris misquotes Thich Nhat Hanh. "Super ager" traits. The 'NHL playoffs' lesson.
  
Paul von Zielbauer
32
Drinking less after 50: a frank conversation
Comparing notes with Gwendolyn Bounds, a journalist, executive, Southerner, midlife athlete and author of "NOT TOO LATE."
  
Paul von Zielbauer
7
33:18
Using AI to help you eat healthier
I fed food labels into AI and asked it to suggest improvements. Here's what happened.
  
Paul von Zielbauer
13
Aging with self-forgiveness
Can you be emotionally strong in the second half of life without it? Science says no.
  
Paul von Zielbauer
17
8:16
Self-forgiveness? 11 friends' responses
I asked if they thought it was important & if they're good at it. Here's what they said.
  
Paul von Zielbauer

April 2025

